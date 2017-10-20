The Minster of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) has announced that Nigeria’s power generation jerked from 2600MW to 7000MW between 2015 to 2017.

Speaking at a book launch in Lagos titled: “Solar electricity generation for off-grid communities in Nigeria” written by the Managing Director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Engr Oladele Amoda, Fashola said the fear of privatisation is uncalled for.

“It is the best way to go for now because more hands are needed in the sector”, Fashola said.

He stressed that it takes a huge capital and policies to run the power sector and the innovation of solar is laudable.

According to him, “what we need now is to cooperate with discos and expand distribution but grid extension is capital intensive, that is why solar energy is in order to reach those that are off the grid.

“Someone who is whined in the old power sector, now recommending new power (solar) is worth applauding.”

He lamented that the country over 17 years had eight Ministers of power and that has not really helped the sector.

In his remarks, former Minister of Power, Prof Bath Nnaji, said it saddens his heart that the country is yet to get it right in terms of electricity production in the country.