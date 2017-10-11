Polytechnic lecturers have threatened to commence an indefinite strike action if the federal government fails to address their grievances within 21 days.





In a letter addressed to the minister of labor and employment, the lecturers threatened to withdraw from the negotiation of its 2010 agreement with the government.





Usman Dutse, national president of the union, told newsmen that promotion arrears, the amendment bill of the Polytechnics Act, the non-payment of staff salaries in some state-owned institutions, and the non-release of CONTISS 15 Migration Arrears were among some of the lecturers’ grievances.





“The NEC of our union reviewed the progress made by the government in resolving issues bordering on the welfare of its members and smooth functioning of the sector. NEC specifically discussed the outcome of the meeting between our union and the Honorable Minister of Education on the 22nd of August, 2017.





“The Honorable Minister had at the meeting, assured the union that within one month, the issues presented by the union would have been addressed. You may also recall sir, that our union withdrew the services of its members in a one-week warning strike in February, 2017 over same issues.”