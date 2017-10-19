Some politicians in Lagos on Thursday expressed support for the senate’s resolution, calling for a separate minister of power for optimal performance.The politicians said in interviews with newsmen that the resolution was timely, noting that the country had been battling with power for years.The senate’s resolution followed a motion sponsored by Sen. Mustapha Bukar (Katsina – APC).Bukar told the senate that separating the ministry of power would lead to creation of the required electricity market, which would attract investment in the sector.Mr Babatunde Fashola is the Minister currently overseeing the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.The senate said it was important to appoint a minister solely for power in view of the challenges facing the sector.A Chieftain of the APC, Kano Chapter, Alhaji Musa Umar, said that the resolution was apt.“I support the senate’s call; power is essential for economic growth, and we have been battling with the sector for ages with minimal success.“A separate power ministry will ensure efficiency,’’ he said.The Lagos State Chairman of the United Progressive Party, Chief Mike Okereke, said that the decision was timely.“It is very wrong to allow one man to control three important `ministries’.“If the separation can be achieved, it will be good for us all,’’ Okereke said.Also, the Lagos State Chairman of African Democratic Congress, Mr Nkem Lemchi, supported the resolution.“The call is very much in order in view of the recent events in that ministry; the president should appoint someone,’’ Lemchi said.A former Presidential Candidate of National Conscience Party, Chief Martin Onovo, however said that appointment of a special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on power would be better.He said that the special adviser would complement the minister of power, works and housing.“It is a good idea but it is late; a new minister will take months to settle down, and by then, he will be distracted by politics in 2018,” he said.He advised that the special adviser should be competent, strong and diligent to be able to achieve the desired results.