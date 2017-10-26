Delta State Police Command has arrested three suspects for allegedly manufacturing arms at a factory at Enwhe community in Isoko South Local Government of Delta State.AK 47, automatic revolver, single barreled rifles and pistols are manufactured at the factory, which has been in existence for years, the police said.It was learnt that the suspects allegedly supply arms and ammunition to criminals.The suspects, it was gathered, owned the building where the arms are manufactured.Police Commissioner Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who confirmed the arrest, said his men, acting on a tip-off, arrested Afferay Editor, adding that the arrest of the leader led to further arrests at Uzere/Aviara and Enwhe communities.He identified others as Solomon Ureye and Edejero Ureye.Ibrahim said: “Two fabricated AK 47, automated revolver, two single barreled rifles, two locally-made pistols, 82 rounds of live ammunition, drilling machine/equipment used for the manufacture of locally-made guns, four phones and a parcel of substance suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from the suspects.”