The Chairman, Police Service Commission, Dr. Mike Okiro on Thursday disowned a letter from the commission purportedly demoting the Lagos State acting Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal to Deputy Commissioner of Police.He stated that the letter was not authorised and should be ignored.The Commission’s Permanent Secretary, Musa Istifanus had written to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris about the demotion of Edgal to his former rank of DCP.The letter had generated confusion and consternation within the leadership of the police and among concerned stakeholders.But Okiro in a telephone interview with the PUNCH said he had told the IG to ignore the letter.“The letter was not authorised by the commission; Istifanus did not write on my behalf. We read the letter too like everybody and I have told the IG to ignore it. The letter was not authorized at all. I would meet with Istifanus about it and find out how the letter came about,” he said.