The police have arrested four persons for paying N13,000 to buy a five-month-old baby boy.Appearing before a magistrate’s court in Kano on Friday, the suspects pleaded not guilty.Magistrate Aminu Fagge, who presided over the case, granted the four suspects bail.Fagge imposed N300,000 bail condition on each of the four suspects.Among the suspects were Itohan Pius, 32, of ECWA Eye Hospital Kano; a couple from Rivers State, Sandra Bob-Manuel, 39;Charles Bob-Manuel, 42; and one Charles Akindoji, 30, from Kaduna State.The suspects are standing trial on a two counts of “criminal conspiracy and buying or selling minor for immoral purpose, which contravene the provisions of sections 97 and 278 of the penal code.”The police prosecutor, Yusuf Sale, told the court that the suspects committed the offence on October 10, in Sabon Gari Quarters, Kano.According to Sale, the accused approached one Fatima Ahmad, mother of the baby, to buy the child.“The suspects paid N13,000 out of the negotiated N15,000 to buy the boy but Fatima later reported the matter to the police and we effected the arrest of the suspects,” he said.The case was adjourned to November 15.