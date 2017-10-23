The Taraba State Police Command, on Monday, killed notorious militant identified as Nyamadue.

Until his death, Nyamadue was said to be the second-in-command to the wanted criminal Terwase Kwaza, also known as ‘Ghana’.





The State Commissioner of Police, David Akinremi, disclosed this while addressing the press on the developments in the state.





Akinremi said that Nyamadue was killed by men of the command in a shootout while operating along Takum Katsina Ala road following intelligence report by men of the command.





According to him, a G3 rifle, with 10 rounds of ammunition and a band of criminal charms were recovered from him, while other members of the gang ran into the nearby bush with gunshot injuries.





The commissioner, however, advised members of the public in the area to be watchful and report anyone with serious injuries to the police since the injured may be seeking medical attention.





He also revealed that several kidnappers and other criminal elements who have been terrorising the people have been arrested and were currently facing trial.





Akinremi said that some of the criminals who confessed to the crimes helped to recover some stolen items that are either returned to the owners or are still used as exhibits in courts.