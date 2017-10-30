 Police confirm deadly suicide attacks in Maiduguri, many feared dead | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The Borno State Police Command has in Sunday confirmed deadly suicide attacks at the outskirt of Maiduguri metropolis.
File Photo: Bomb attack in Nigeria



In a whatsapp from the Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku said: ” The attacks took place near the State Office Headquarters of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA around Muna Garrage general area.

Isuku said, the actual number of casulties is yet to be identified, as Security operatives were fully mobilized to the scene at press time.

