



Of Course, vacations are always unique, thanks to the fact that they give us an opportunity to spend some quality moments with our beloved family members, grow the connections more strong and last but not the least make some lifetime memories.





Yes! Nigeria has some of the excellent tourist spots in the world where you can enjoy to the fullest with your family. Want to know which are those?





Then, here’s a list of the same. Read ahead!





1. Obudu Cattle Ranch, Calabar





Obudu Ranch is a beautiful place for family vacations. It is having a water park present in it which has the water slide and swimming pools. Also, playing in the golf-courses, night-time bonfires and horse riding are some of the most exhilarating activities that you can do with your whole family there. Also, the accommodations are quite comfortable, and the food is delicious.





2. Okomu National Park, Edo State





The Okomu National Park is a rainforest. You can opt for this place for the perfect family picnics. Won’t it be just incredible to watch about 150 varieties of birds with the distinct acrobatic display? Well, you can check that out in that national park.





3. Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort





Ikogosi warm spring is a natural wonder. In this spring, you can see flowing of warm water with cold water. Won’t it be something one of a kind? And, the spot where you will see the merging of two flows is something just superbly exquisite!! Also, you can even stay in the resort situated around the warm spring where you will find many recreational facilities to do.





4. Idanre hills





The historic Idanre hills are situated in Idanre town in Ondo state. Nature has arranged the mountains in such a striking way there that it will just leave you simply astonished!! The scenery of the green vegetation surrounding the hills is merely lush and captivating.





5. Owu Waterfalls





This fabulous waterfall is located in Owu Isin local government of Kwara state. You can see the waterfall tumbling down 300 feet through the rustic and rocky landscape to give rise to a cold water pool below. The refreshing scenery is one of the favourite family holiday destination. Also, this is not the end! There is even a range of accommodation facilities to suit you whether you have any kind of budget.



