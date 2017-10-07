Shakira and her footballer boyfriend, Gerard Pique, have reportedly split after six years together.

Spanish website, Cotilleo, claims that the couple no longer live together, with Colombian superstar Shakira the one who instigated the split.





“It’s something serious and she has been the one who has finally made the decision,” a source said.





The source added that singer Shakira, who has two young sons with her Spanish footballer beau of six years, “could no longer cope with the situation”.





The couple were last seen together in Argentina in June at the wedding of Pique’s Barcelona team-mate, Lionel Messi, to his childhood sweetheart, Antonella Roccuzzo.





Shakira has four-year-old Milan and two-year-old Sasha with Pique.