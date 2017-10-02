Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique, has offered his resignation from the Spain national team, following a day in which the Catalunya region was engulfed by violence between referendum voters and police.On Sunday, videos of Spanish national police striking out at protesters across the region went viral on social media.It resulted in Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Las Palmas being played behind closed doors.And even though won 3-0, Pique could not hide his anger, having voted himself before the match and challenged critics of his pro-Catalan stance in the RFEF and national team.“If the coach or any director of the Federation thinks that I am a problem for the national, I will step aside before the World Cup,” he said afterwards.“It has been a very hard game to play, the worst experience of my professional career.“I am and I feel like a Catalan and today I am proud of the people of Catalunya.“We are not a minority, there were millions of us. We are not the bad guys, we just want to vote.”