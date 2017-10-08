PICTURES: Dino Melaye Flaunts His Fleet Of Luxury Cars 11:44 AM CuteNaija 5 Latest News in Nigeria, Lifestyle A+ A- Print Email Embattled Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye took to his Instagram page yesterday to flaunt his amazing fleet of exotic cars with the caption ''Oya talk'' Share to:
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.ReplyDelete
Stupid old man, NigerianEye has been removing your nonsense scam dating comments, but you still keep posting them.Delete
Why don't you just respect your old age and move to another site.
Also remember to take LEKAN along with you.
Is he a car dealer? So we need to understand ourselves.How many of this car can he drive at a time? This craziness no more greediness.Let the relevant agent probe him on these cars.Possibly seize them and sell them off to get money for governance.His constituency are suffering from lack of salary and his displaying all these exotic cars.An hungry dog don't play with over fed one."ENOUGH" of this corruptible assets display.A time is coming that the youths will engaging in the destroying of all unholy asset in the country.Take me by my word.ClemoReplyDelete
They are his personal cars, because he has his customized plate number on some of them.Delete
It's only in Nigeria that politicians will steal money, and rub it on the faces of the poor masses to make things worse.
This man is becoming too lousy. So you want the poor electorates that voted for to see how rich you are? How many of their lives have your riches affect positively? What can they remember you with later in life? How would you want them to rate you? Remember, pride goes before a fall.ReplyDelete