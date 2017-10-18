Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike met with football star, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos on Monday in Spain over possible establishment of an academy in Rivers State of Nigeria.

Wike was in Madrid to meet with officials of Real Madrid football club over the establishment of an academy in the State.





Speaking ahead of the tour, Wike said setting up the football academy was in the interest of the state as it would groom the next generation of stars.





He said, “What we are doing is in the interest of Rivers state. This football ‎academy, which will be the first of its kind, will groom stars, empower youths and create wealth for the state.





“Sports is big business and my administration intends to empower the next generation through sports.

That is why we are investing in different aspects of sports. By next February, we will host the African Wrestling Championship.”



