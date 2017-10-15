Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha, on Saturday, unveiled a giant statue of South Africa president Jacob Zuma in Owerri, Imo state.



Governor Okorocha also conferred on President Zuma, the Imo Merit Award, the highest award in the State conferred on distinguished personalities who have made a difference in the development of their communities and to humanity.

The South African president also had a road – Jacob Zuma Road – named after him.

According to Punch, Okorocha had revealed earlier that the South African president will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between his Zuma Foundation and Okorocha’s Rochas Okorocha Foundation.

