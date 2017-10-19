PHOTOS: President Buhari, Turkey President Erdogan Meet 11:42 AM kalejaye abayomi 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email President Buhari has arrived the Presidential Palace Ankara in Turkey. Buhari, who touched down on Wednesday at the Esenboğa International Airport, Ankara, Turkey, will lead the Nigerian delegation in bilateral talks with their Turkish counterparts. Share to:
