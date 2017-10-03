President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Governor Obiano said President Buhari assured him of a free and fair governorship election in Anambra State.





Meanwhile, the President held a separate meeting with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and the Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi.





At the meeting, Governor Akeredolu made a case for Deep Seaport in Ondo State for easy export of abundant mineral resources from the state.





Dr Fayemi, on his part, briefed President Buhari on the Ajaokuta Steel Company with a view to bringing it back on stream quickly.





More to follow…