President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon granted audience to the Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kaduna state Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Bauchi, M.A Abubakar, Governor of Nasarawa Tanko Al-Makura, Governor of Kogi Yahaya Bello and the governor of Yobe, Ibrahim Geidam at the State House in Abuja today October 27th.



























