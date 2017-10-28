The pictures of a Nigerian lady have just viral on social media after a big picture of popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid was tattooed on her back.

She did not only tattoo his face on her back but also had the tattooist write Wizkid in capital letters with his nickname ‘Star Boy’.





However, this picture has sparked a lot of controversies on the internet. One Johnandrews028 disclosed that: “She must be a Yoruba girl. They all lack good upbringing. All they know is how to open their legs, open P and receive plenty D in one day. That’s why Yoruba land has the highest number of Bastards in the country.”





Another person also disclosed that: “This is what happens when your tattoo has been your crush for so many years and you just show up one day and tell him to draw Wizkid on your back. The artiste be like no worry nah.”





See photo of the tattoo: