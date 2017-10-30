Instagram user @enitanmarquis took to the app to narrate the horrible ordeal she suffered in the hands of traffic robbers at Apongbon, Lagos state; she revealed she was stabbed about nine times by them.

She also shared shocking photos of her damaged car and seat that was stained with her blood after she was stabbed. According to her;





I wasn't going to post anything about the incident but I saw that something similar happened to another lady recently and awareness needs to be raised - so people can be even more vigilant, and solutions can be sought.





I was driving from VI to Surulere at about 8.30pm on Monday 16th October. I had just driven past Apongbon when I got into heavy traffic. I noticed two men approach the drivers side of the car in front of mine, but the driver was able to swerve away from them. I sensed something was wrong, so I tried to do the same, but was unable to cross to the other lane due to the traffic. The two men walked past my car, I then looked in my rearview mirror and saw one of them look back at my car, and then he turned around and walked back towards me.





Everything happened really fast – he approached my window, smashed the window and started stabbing my arm, saying "give me your phone, give me your bag". I was in shock, terrified and stuck in traffic. I couldn't drive anywhere. I gave him my phone, he continued stabbing my arm. I gave him my bag, and he still continued stabbing my arm.

At some point I was able to drive off, or he ran away (I can't remember which happened first). I was disorientated, scared and was driving quite erratically, hitting other cars trying to get someone's attention. I was screaming for help as my arm was bleeding out. I kept screaming to the other drivers

"Help me! I've been stabbed", they just looked, no one helped.

Eventually I rammed into a car in front of me, the man came out of his car, saw the state I was in and proceeded to help me. I can only describe him as being God sent. Out of everybody who was in that traffic only one man took it upon himself to help... I was stabbed 9 times in my arm - for a phone and handbag.





We always hear that the 'ember months are dangerous, but Lagos State, Lagos Police, WHAT IS BEING DONE to prevent these incidents? WHAT IS BEING DONE to reduce the ridiculous traffic that are breeding grounds for these incidents? And people of Lagos, myself included, WHAT ARE WE DOING to be better?





All Glory to God that I'm able to tell this story and testify of His goodness, divine protection and mercy ??



























