 Photos: Man born without legs and arms, Nick Vujicic and his wife are expecting twins
Photos: Man born without legs and arms, Nick Vujicic and his wife are expecting twins

Australian Christian evangelist, Nick Vujicic and his wife are expecting a set of twin girls.

The motivational speaker, popularly known worldwide as the "Limbless evangelist" made the announcement last July. His wife Kanae took to Facebook on Friday, to share a photo of her growing bump.The couple already have two boys.
Photos: Man born without legs and arms, Nick Vujicic and his wife are expecting twins
Nick was born with tetra-amelia syndrome, a rare disorder characterized by the absence of arms and legs. He is one of the seven known surviving individuals planet-wide who live with the syndrome.
