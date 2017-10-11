 PHOTOS: Kachikwu vs Baru: Minister smiles, hugs NNPC boss in Abuja | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
PHOTOS: Kachikwu vs Baru: Minister smiles, hugs NNPC boss in Abuja

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu was all smiles when he met with the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Maikanti Baru, on Tuesday.

Both men met at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, in Abuja, where they spoke on how to improve the oil sector.
The duo were all smiling as they exchanged pleasantries and posed for photographs during the summit.
This is coming at a time when the dust raised by Kachikwu over activities at the NNPC was yet to settle.


See photographs below:


