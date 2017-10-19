Notorious billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike also known as Evans, has arrived the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, October 19, for continuation of his trial.

Evans was brought into court along with five other suspects- four men and one lady- and all of them were handcuffed.





Justice O. H. Oshodi has arrived the courtroom at criminal court 18, the same place where the first trial commenced.





The presiding judge has just called the case, after attending to other criminal cases.





There are feelers that the notorious kidnappers' case will be adjourned again even though Evans pleaded guilty at his last hearing.





And though he still appears fresh, it is obvious that he isn't enjoying the luxury he enjoyed while in police custody.





For the high-profile trial, two armored tanks have been placed at the two entrances to the court. Policemen are also strategically positioned at various corners of the courtroom.





