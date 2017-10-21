Davido’s friend, Tagbo Umeike who died on October 3rd 2017, has been buried.

The interment took place at his family compound at Osumenyi in Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State on Friday.





Tagbo died of Sufforcation and alcohol poisoning on the eve of his birthday after partying with Davido and his other friends at Shisha Lounge in Lekki.

Davido was however ansent at the burial ceremony. The pop star who had cancelled several of his shows as a result of the death of friends resumed his tour today and was at the Palace of Oba Ewuare II of Benin Kingdom who celebrated the first year anniversary of his coronation.







