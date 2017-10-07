Mr. and Mrs. Joseph, pictured above have welcomed a set of twins, a girl and a boy, after 27 years of marriage and 7 years of post-menopause. Photographer, Olupage, shared their testimony on IG.Read what was written below
At age 57, ...27years of waiting in marriage, ...7 years post-menopause...Jesus wouldn't let down their faith, He wouldn't close their case. He turned their mourning into dancing. He gave them the sweet song of victory.
He gave them two bouncing miracle babies- a boy and a girl.
We join the Josephs in singing His praises to the ends of the earth, cos He's the God of awesome wonders- ONISE IYANU!
If He could do it for Mummy and Daddy Joseph, He will do it for you too. Don't give up on your most holy faith. Praise Him in advance. Give Him an upfront heartfelt worship. ...Onise Iyanu
You are the God of awesome wonders
I've tasted of Your power
Onise Iyanu
You have shown me so much mercy
Much more than I deserve
My eyes have seen, my ears have heard
The wonders of Your praise
Creation bows in awe of You
And we join to give You praise
The wonders of Your praise
Creation bows in awe of You
And we join to give You praise
The words You speak turns things around
Your outstretched hand
Has lifted me
You took away the chains and colts
That held me bound
