Mr. and Mrs. Joseph, pictured above have welcomed a set of twins, a girl and a boy, after 27 years of marriage and 7 years of post-menopause. Photographer, Olupage, shared their testimony on IG.





At age 57, ...27years of waiting in marriage, ...7 years post-menopause...Jesus wouldn't let down their faith, He wouldn't close their case. He turned their mourning into dancing. He gave them the sweet song of victory.

He gave them two bouncing miracle babies- a boy and a girl.

We join the Josephs in singing His praises to the ends of the earth, cos He's the God of awesome wonders- ONISE IYANU!

If He could do it for Mummy and Daddy Joseph, He will do it for you too. Don't give up on your most holy faith. Praise Him in advance. Give Him an upfront heartfelt worship. ...Onise Iyanu

You are the God of awesome wonders

I've tasted of Your power

Onise Iyanu

You have shown me so much mercy

Much more than I deserve

My eyes have seen, my ears have heard

The wonders of Your praise

Creation bows in awe of You

And we join to give You praise



Your outstretched hand

Has lifted me

You took away the chains and colts

That held me bound

The words You speak turns things around Your outstretched hand Has lifted me You took away the chains and colts That held me bound




