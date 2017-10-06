Things are shaping up for Peter Okoye, one half of the former P-Square music duo.
Peter Okoye, who now goes by the stage name “Mr P” has just signed a partnership deal with Empire, an American distribution company and record label based in San Francisco, California.
He shared the news on his Instagram page and so did the official Empire page.
Peter Okoye captioned “Thank you Lord RepostBy @empire: “Just had a digital distribution deal with @peterpsquare! Welcome to the #EMPIRE family!””
Empire captioned “Welcome to the #EMPIRE family @peterpsquare! Thank you for @kingkanjafor the introduction & partnership!”
The company has worked with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Rich Homie Quan, Cam’ron, Busta Rhymes, Shaggy, Tyga, Migos, Remy Ma and more.
