Things are shaping up for Peter Okoye , one half of the former P-Square music duo.

Peter Okoye, who now goes by the stage name “Mr P” has just signed a partnership deal with Empire, an American distribution company and record label based in San Francisc o, California.

He shared the news on his Instagram page and so did the official Empire page.

“Thank you Lord RepostBy @empire: “Just had a digital distribution deal with @peterpsquare! Welcome to the #EMPIRE family!”” Peter Okoye captioned

Empire captioned “Welcome to the “Welcome to the #EMPIRE family @peterpsquare ! Thank you for @kingkanja for the introduction & partnership!”