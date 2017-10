The Peoples Democratic Party has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Maikanti Baru over the allegation of corruption in the corporation.It also demanded that Baru be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for investigation and prosecution.National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, stated this at an ongoing press conference at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.Details later...