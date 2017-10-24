The senators under the aegis of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus met in Abuja on Monday, October 23, to interview six candidates for the chairmanship position of the party.

The meeting was led by Senator Godswill Akpabio and was conducted in his house at Asokoro, Abuja.





The candidates in attendance were Bode George, Tunde Adeniran, Raymond Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel, Uche Secondus and Jimi Agbaje, The Sun news reported.





The outcome of the meeting is yet to be made public by the senators.





Meanwhile, Alhaji Rashidi Ladoja, a former Governor of Oyo state who just recently decamped back to the Peoples Democratcic Party (PDP) has joined in the race to become the next Chairman of the opposition party.