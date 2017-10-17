As the race to the office of the National Chairmanship of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), hots up, ‎a one-time Sports and Special Duties, one of the contenders, Professor Taoheed Adedoja, has lauded the roles of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to the nation’s democratic process, describing him as a quintessential statesman and Pan African leader which Nigerian politicians should emulate.Adedoja, who stated this while on a consultation visit to the Abeokuta residence of the former President said though Obasanjo might have bowed out of active politics, his selfless sacrifice towards the unity of the country would be forgotten in a hurry.According to him, “I am here today to see the former President, a man who has exhibited quintessential statesmanship in the affairs of this great country. The details of our meeting are not for public consumption but I can tell you that Baba’s love for Nigeria is undeniable.“Whether he has retired from partisan politics or not is immaterial. His experience and statesmanship remain evergreen and that’s why I have come to see him.Responding, the former President was said to have enumerated the qualities of an opposition party chairman some of which included unquestionable integrity, courage, and character.The aspirant, whose 15-thematic focal points of action have been tipped to reposition the PDP for good, had earlier visited former military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida in Minna, with the two reported having had fruitful deliberations.The two have come a long way and in 2001, the former Minister got a letter of commendation for leadership excellence from President Obasanjo while serving as Provost, College of Education (Special), Oyo.Adedoja’s unique selling points remained his unquestionable records of integrity in public service coupled with his consistency which has seen him remain with the PDP at a time scores of others defected to other parties, especially after the defeat of the party in the 2015 presidential election.