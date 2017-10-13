The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ahmed Makarfi, has said chieftains and members of the party in Osun State need to unite and work together in order to rescue the state from the alleged misrule of the All Progressives Congress.Makarfi said this in Osogbo on Wednesday evening during a unity dinner and reception held in his honour.He said the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke on July 8 was significant to the party, saying it offered the opposition party an opportunity to reinvent itself and return to power in the state in 2018.The party chairman said the PDP would not be able to make much impact if the chieftains refused to come together to salvage the state from the alleged maladministration of the APC.Makarfi said, “Osun West showed the way for the PDP to reinvent itself. There is strength in our coming together. All of you contributed money for us to eat and to drink, that is good. If we go our different ways, we cannot make it.“We must all come together to capture Osun State from the misrule of the APC. The people are looking up to the PDP to emancipate them from their suffering and that is why we must come together.”The chairman, PDP Caretaker Committee in Osun State, Alhaji Sarafa Isola, said the gathering was purposely packaged to further solidify the unity and synergy already achieved by the party in the state.He said, ”You can see that party chieftains, who have not interacted together for the past 17 months are now sitting side by side, signposting the unity and harmony among all the stakeholders of our party in the state.”A former Chairman of the PDP in Osun State, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, who contested the 2014 governorship poll on the platform of the Labour Party recently defected back to the PDP, said the people of the state had realised that the APC had nothing good for them.Some of the chieftains of the party at the reception were: senators Iyiola Omisore; Rashidi Ladoja; Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Olu Alabi; and senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Ademola Adeleke.Others include Chief Shuaib Oyedokun, a former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Jelili Adesiyan, a former Minister of State for Defence, Chief Erelu Obada, a former chairman of the PDP in Osun, Alhaji Gani Olaoluwa, Soji Adagunodo and Dr. Bayo Faforiji.