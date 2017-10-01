Senator Buruji Kashamu representing Ogun East Senatorial District, has publicly condemned the action of the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, for declaring to run for the office of President come 2019 under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Kashamu called on the national leadership of the party to sanction Fayose without further delay for going against the party’s zoning arrangement.





The lawmaker described the governor’s action as the height of anti-party activities, knowing that the party had already zoned the exalted office to the north.





In a statement he issued in Abuja, Kashamu said, “Although his so-called declaration is of no political consequence whatsoever, it is antithetical to the mood of the party and nation that someone who claims to be a party man could go against the decision of the party to zone the Presidency to the North.





“By 2019, the South would have had the Presidency for 14 of Nigeria’s 20 years democratic rule since 1999, with a Southerner ruling for two terms back to back. It smacks of insensitivity and greed for anyone from the South to declare for the Presidency so soon.





“With Fayose’s latest action, it is now glaring that all his grandstanding was meant to further his own selfish interest. He never had the interest of the party, the people and the nation at heart.





“This man is simply desperate for power. It is like since his anti-depressant drugs can no longer contain him, he is looking for every available means to perpetuate himself in office.





“Otherwise, how do we explain the fact that the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum would go against the decision of the party?





“Little wonder none of his governor-colleagues attended the event. No member of the party in the National Assembly attended the ceremony.





“At first, he said he wanted to seek re-election to continue his first term which was truncated by impeachment in 2006. Thereafter, he began to work towards becoming the Vice-President and now he says he wants to be the President!





“I am however glad that Nigerians are no fools. They know those who really have their interest at heart. They know the leaders with the demonstrable capacity to take Nigeria to the proverbial Promised Land; not the charlatans and looters who pretend to be leaders.





“In the light of the above, I wish to urge the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led NCC to issue a query to Fayose and subsequently refer him to the National Disciplinary Committee for going against the party’s zoning arrangement and stoking resentment against our party in the minds of the electorate.”