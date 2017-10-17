A group of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members led by the suspended Anambra State chairman of the party, Prince Kenneth Emeakayi, yesterday, gave the national leadership of the party five days to change the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Mr. Oseloka Obaze.At a rally at Ekwueme Square in Awka, held at the same time the PDP flag off campaign was taking place in Onitsha, Emeakayi said PDP leadership cannot afford to ignore the strength of the numerous original members of the party in Anambra State, who had remained loyal to the party until what he called the recent hijack of the party.Emeakayi said: “We are hereby calling on PDP leadership to do the needful.“Oseloka is not a registered member of PDP and as I speak, what it means is that PDP does not have a candidate for the November 18 election in Anambra State.”