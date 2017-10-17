At a rally at Ekwueme Square in Awka, held at the same time the PDP flag off campaign was taking place in Onitsha, Emeakayi said PDP leadership cannot afford to ignore the strength of the numerous original members of the party in Anambra State, who had remained loyal to the party until what he called the recent hijack of the party.
Emeakayi said: “We are hereby calling on PDP leadership to do the needful.
“Oseloka is not a registered member of PDP and as I speak, what it means is that PDP does not have a candidate for the November 18 election in Anambra State.”
