Lauretta Onochie, the Special Adviser on social media to President Muhammadu Buhari, has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a party populated by people who do not see stealing as corruption.

According to her, the members of PDP do not have the ability to understand that allegations of any kind, including corruption, needed to be investigated thoroughly so that only the guilty was punished.





In a statement on Facebook, Onochie said: “Very true, the war on corruption is on. One can say that unless every corrupt act is punished, Nigerians who live off corruption will continue to do so. But you see, corruption is not like a social get together where people, are invited to witness the occasion.





“Corruption is conceived in the heart of man, a secret place. Corruption is executed in the dark secret places of our institutions. A dingy dark tunnel where many practitioners are sworn to secrecy. People take Newspaper adverts to felicitate with acquaintances on their birthdays. Even to announce the deaths of beloved ones.





“But no one would proudly publish their corrupt activities in the tabloids for all to see. This is where whistle-blowing comes handy. This is where “shining the light for all to see”, becomes the only way Nigerians would know for sure, those secret corrupt acts, conceived in the hearts of men and executed in the secret board rooms of our institutions.





“It’s a welcome development that allegations are flying all over the place. I dare say that its the light in Muhammadu Buhari’s administration that is exposing these dark allegations. But I guess the PDP, a party that is a synonym for corruption and populated by people who do not see stealing as corruption, does not have the ability to understand that allegations of any kind, including corruption, need to be investigated thoroughly so that only the guilty is punished.





“Under the now quashiokor PDP, depleted of membership, corruption was nursed into the muscular gigantic monster we are now dealing with. What we are witnessing is the remnant of the institutional corruption and power play, a carry over of the 16 years reign of impunity by PDP.





“The fact that there are still unsavoury things coming to the fore now, is a sign that the Buhari administration is striking the right cords. It’s also a sign that the light the administration of Muhammadu Buhari is shining in the dark crevices, is exposing the secrets held by the dark. Every hidden evil deed against the people of Nigeria, will be exposed.





“Every exposed unlawful deed will be judged. Every judged evil and unlawful deed will receive an equal and commensurate recompense. As the light continues to shine, there’ll be more gruesome revelations. Let’s not despair, they are signs that the kitchen has become too hot for the wicked.





“All we need to do is be patient still, and watch as things continue to unfold in our favour. According to President Muhammadu Buhari, work is just beginning. The bubble is about to bust! With your support, corruption will continue to be exposed. With your support, we will KILL corruption. THANK you for your patience. God bless Nigeria.”