Some elders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State have spoken on the reported misunderstanding between Governor Emmanuel Udom and Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The party elders said those behind such rumour should desist from spreading falsehood about Udom and his predecessor, Akpabio.





The group, under the aegis of Eket Senatorial PDP Leaders’ Forum, said the mischief-makers were envious of the good relationship between the two politicians.





Chairman of the Forum and a former Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Nduese Essien, in a statement, in Jos, Plateau state, said, “Unlike other states, where relationship between serving governors and their predecessors had gone sour, Udom and Akpabio will continue to work together in the interest of the state.





“Ordinarily, we would not have honoured the mischief-makers with a response, but in the interest of the discerning, we need to state some facts and set the records straight.





“We have read a series of paid advertorials, where professional mudslingers, at the instance of their sponsors, took shot at Governor Emmanuel Udom.





“We wish to tell those sponsoring these hate- filled and lies-laden advertorials that Udom has not disappointed his people.





“We recognise and have easily detected the motives for these insidious paid advertorials.





“The bond of friendship that has continued to exist between Udom and Akpabio has attracted the envy of political elements on the other side of the divide.





“Their prayer is to openly see these two political leaders engage in an open fight. It will not happen.”