A national chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Gbenga Daniel, said on Monday in Lagos that he had no plan of stepping down for other contenders.Reacting to speculations that he might be stepping down for Chief Olabode George, another aspirant for the position, Daniel said he had no intention of stepping down.Daniel is a former Governor of Ogun, while George served as a former national deputy chairman of the now opposition PDP.With the zoning of the PDP’s chairmanship position to the South West, five major contenders are currently jostling for the position.The others are Mr Jimi Agbaje, the 2015 governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State; Prof. Tunde Adeniran, a former Minister of Education and Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, a former Minister of Sports.Daniel told reporters that although George was a respected leader of the PDP, he would not back down for the Lagos chief but would see the race to its logical conclusion.“All the aspirants for this position are my friends and competent people but I am the bridge builder and the best man for the job.“I will not step down for anyone because I did my consultations during our convention in Port Harcourt and I know so many leaders in Yorubaland who support me.“People contest for various reasons. Some people contest to enrich their curriculum vitae, some contest to get donations while some run to win.“It is not a do-or-die affair. It is an in-house contest and I’m running to win so as to bring my experiences to bear on the party and work on re-positioning the party,’’ Daniel said.