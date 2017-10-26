The 76th National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved fees for the purchase of nomination forms for all positions to be contested in the December 9 convention.

In a communiqué signed and made available to newsmen by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, he said nomination form for office of the National Chairman goes for N3 million, while that of the Deputy National Chairman is N2 million.





He said, “Cost of nomination form for the office of the National Secretary is N2 million. All other national officers including the National Publicity Secretary, National Treasurer amongst others will pay the sum of N1.5 million each, while ex-officio members will pay N500, 000.”