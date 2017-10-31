Years after the issue of his controversial ‘demonic’ deliverance, actor Jim Iyke has finally opened up on what really happened at Synagogue Church of All Nations and his encounter with Prophet TB Joshua.

In an interview with Channels TV, Jim Iyke describes the incidence as a mystery he is yet to unravel, from his deliverance to the words he reportedly uttered during the session.





For those who have no clue, there was a case of demonic deliverance featuring the actor and Prophet TB Joshua, the ‘deliverance’ had been televised by Synagogue and it was widely reported that Jim Iyke had been delivered from a demonic spirit.





In the viral video, the actor was seen displaying like a possessed man and saying things…in the new interview however, Jim Iyke reveals that he was tricked and manipulated.





According to the actor, he was ready to go to hell in search of cure for his mother at that point.





He spoke on Channels TV, “At that point even I’m told there’ll be a cure in hell I’ll go. You are talking about your mother. So we went.





“I can remember I went there with my security man, my sister and PA. And when we got there, I was upstairs but there was constant insistence that I come to church. And I said, ‘but that wasn’t the arrangement because I kept my mum in the hospital and was expecting that you’ll lay your hand on her and she’ll get better’, but they said ‘no you must come to church.’





“Then my sister forced me and we went to church downstairs. I was there when the whole stuff of touching people started, I found it a little laughable seriously because this is a national TV and people watch from all corner. I can remember my sister pinched me and said, ‘you’ve got to stop.’





“And I said common men, this is childish, this is not what we came here for. Let’s move mom out of here and keep looking for medical help. Then we were about going to South Africa, there was this young man that was recommended to us, a specialist as well.





“Then the gentleman in question (TB Joshua) looked at me and saw the amusement on my face and touched me. Now I can’t explain what happened within that space of time. Within that 5 minutes whatever happened happened. I’m not here to start proffering explanations to spiritual things that are way beyond me. I’m a man that understand how things work. That I cannot explain and nobody can suggest anything otherwise because personally I know what happened to me.





Although the actor had made no comment like this when the incidence was fresh, he however made it known now that he was embarrassed!





“Within that time lacks explanations, they said I said stuffs, did stuffs I found out its extremely embarrassing.”



