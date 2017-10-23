Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has warned that the decision of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to pay pardoned Biafra Police Officers would not stop the agitation for Igbo nation.

BNYL Leader, Princewill Obuka, while faulting the move, alleged that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo will hijack the process and present just Igbo officers, “whereas they are war veterans in numbers from Ogoja axis, Calabar axis, Ibibio people, and the old Rivers State.”





Decrying the alleged marginalization of the South East and South South, Obuka said the Ogoja-Ikom-Calabar superhighways has been abandoned for years, just as he said that the Port Harcourt -Enugu express way has equally been abandoned.





Noting that the demands for Biafra is beyond construction of roads and payment of pensions, Obuka said, “even if the government decides to address the issue today, it will not end the Biafra quest as it has become too late.”





In a statement on Monday, Obuka said, “It is not just paying our war veterans, we are talking about marginalization of ethnic groups of former Eastern region, there are refugees in Bakassi peninsula that have not been resettled, we are talking about abandoned Calabar and Port Harcourt seaports”





Obuka also condemned the group of Igbo people who were at the Aso Rock to thank President Mohammadu Buhari over Operation Python Dance in the South East.





The BNYL leader maintained that they were not Igbo but hired members of the All Progressives Congress, APC.