The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party caretaker Committee in Osun State, Alhaji Sarafadeen Isola, has said former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has forgiven the party.Isola said this in Osogbo on Tuesday when he led the committee and chieftains of the party to the residence of former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, to beg him to return to the PDP.The caretaker chairman said the committee went to Okuku on Monday to beg the former governor, who he said the party offended.Isola said, ” We started what we are doing here yesterday. We went to Prince Oyinlola in Okuku to beg him and he forgave us.“We have come to beg Oluomo (Akinbade) to return to the house which we jointly built and we hope he will forgive us before we leave here today.”He said the party would beg all its former chieftains, who left following one misunderstanding ding or the other.Oyinlola defected to the All Progressives Congress in 2014 after the PDP refused to implement the order of the Court of Appeal that ordered his reinstatement as the National Secretary for the PDP.