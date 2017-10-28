Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the controversy about favouritism regarding federal appointments was uncalled for.

He revealed that Ogun and Imo states have the highest number of heads of agencies, adding that Nigerians should put merit over tribe or religion.





“It is easy to say that appointments are lop-sided if one set of appointments come”, he told newsmen in Lagos.





“It is on record that Ogun State has the highest number of heads of agencies and parastatals in Nigeria, followed by Imo.





“Borno, Sokoto and Yobe States that voted heavily for the APC in the 2015 presidential election do not have a senior minister in the administration.





“Most people, who think that the north is favoured or better because the president is from there will have a re-think when they visit northern Nigeria.





“The north is the poorest part of Nigeria in every way. There are over 2.3 million displaced people. The north is ravaged by diseases and Boko Haram.





“Many people’s perception will change if they visited the north,’’ he added.





On the lingering battle with the legislature on appointment of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman, Osinbajo described Magu as a competent man.





“We must insist on merit even when many do not believe in that.





“We are never going to get this country to where we want it to be. In football, we don’t ask where we come from because we want to win.





“It is only in Nigeria that we look for state quotas first instead of merit.”