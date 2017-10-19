The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President of Nigeria, Senator Bukola Saraki, and governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are expected to storm Awka, the Anambra State capital, today for the official flag-off of the party’s governorship campaign for its candidate in the November 18 election – Dr Tony Nwoye.This was disclosed today by the APC flag off campaign Chairman in the State, who doubles as Deputy Director General, Tony Nwoye campaign group, Hon Azuka Okwosa. While speaking with journalists at a press briefing organised by the campaign group, on the preparation for the flag off, he added that some of the governors will arrive this evening ahead of the campaign on Friday.Okwosa also stated that arrangements are on to mobilise all Anambra people in and outside the State for the flag off which will take place at All Saith Cathedral Onitsha.Asserting that the flag off will signal the final death of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and PDP in the state, the Director-General Tony Nwoye Campaign Group, Hon Oscar Ezenwa, on his part with newsmen shortly after the briefing said as I am speaking with you now, we already awaiting about five APC governors in the state and more are being expected. Our Vice President will be arriving later in the day today, he said.He revealed that any notable member of other political parties willing to join the winning team, the APC, in the state will be received at the flag off.