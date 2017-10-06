Y e mi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice President, has said that the Buhari-led government, was yet to secure many convictions because it was getting less support and encouragement in the fight against corruption in the country.

He also lamented that prosecution of cases was sfacing delays due to institutional constraints.

Osinbajo said these on Thursday in a chat with members of the civil society organisations under the aegis of the Civil Society Situation Room.

His words: “I don’t think that the people, especially the civil society have shown enough outrage that one expects in order to consistently beam searchlight on the perpetrators.

“People come and ask where are the convictions but I say where are the campaigns, we should be able to point out these persons so that they will not be able to spend these monies.

“If we are sufficiently outraged about the delays being orchestrated by defence lawyers intentionally to frustrate such corruption cases, everyone will hail the move by the Chief Justice of Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking on the economic challenges, Osinbajo who blamed the past administration, recalled that the situation was so bad that two thirds of the states were owing workers salaries, when APC assumed power.

“This is how bad the situation was, hence the decision to offer states bailout to see if they can offset the salty arrears. You can’t point to a single major infrastructural project at a time that oil was selling at $100per a barrel,” he said.



