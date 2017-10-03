Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to be civil in their activities and stop misinterpreting every of his comment.

Kalu issued the warning while reacting to a statement credited to IPOB condemning his claim that Kanu escaped from Nigeria to London via Malasyia.





Following an alleged raid of Kanu’s residence in Umuahia, the Abia State capital on September 14, the IPOB leader has not been seen or heard from, a situation that led to the disclosure by the former governor.





Aggrieved by Kalu’s claim, IPOB and Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, described the former governor as a drowning man looking for relevance.





IPOB had also threatened to drag Kalu, alongside the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai before a court of competent jurisdiction over the disappearance of its leader.





Reacting to the mirage of attacks on his person, Kalu reminded the group of his efforts in aiding both Kanu and the group in the past.





In a statement he signed, Kalu, “I believe everyone has right priorities and knows what really matters.For instance, our Igbo brothers are safe in the North and our minds are settled over their property, and that’s what matters.





“Dancing to the beats of a popular drum isn’t top of my list. These boys hurling abuses and insults on everyone that stands against division are simply ignorant.I forgive them.”





“I had wished the IPOB were more civil to monitor their utterances, and not take up a duty of attacking my personality and leaving the issue I raised.





“I wonder how IPOB easily forgot their lines. They have had many of their detained members bailed through my intervention.





“Would it be appropriate for even somebody like Emma Powerful to heap unprintable insults and accusations on me? I bailed him out when he was detained.





“When Nnamdi was in prison, I was the first to visit him, opening doors for others to do same. I did that because he is my brother. Although he showed a lot of appreciations during the visit but he still maintained his ground on Biafra.





“For the sake of posterity, I have made my stand clear. In a restructured Nigeria, Igbo people would be better off. We got it wrong in 1967 and we need to get it right now, else we get it wrong again.”







