The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Ooin Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has expressed the need for Nigeria to remain for Nigerians to continue to live in peace despite all their diversity.The Ooni spoke in the government house Umuahia, Abia State while on a courtesy call to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Friday.He said the earlier Nigerians realize that they are one, the better things will turn around for good in the Country, pointing out that, “our strength is in our diversity”.The Ooni further added that all the tribes in Nigeria are all spiritually linked and had always worked together.He added, “Our diversity is truly our strength, it is very important for all of us to know that we must chart a course for positive energy in doing things most especially among the youths of this Country”.He commiserated with people of the State over the crisis that bedevilled the state last month and thanked God that peace has finally returned to the State.The Ooni said, “I will not come to Abia State and forget to mention the entire crisis that happened in this State. While all that was happening we stood by you in our prayers. Today I’m here and can I see that peace has returned.“We all must come together to make this country a better place, once again I want to let you know that you are not alone in this, we are praying for and we don’t want any issue again, we don’t want any war, disintegration and any trouble for this country.“The Igbo people are truly the life wire of this Country. This exemplified by their tradition of breaking kola nut because no one takes in kola nut with his life not properly gingered. That is the strength of the typical Igbo man and woman. That is the strength of the can-do spirit of the Igbo man that I’m very proud of and I’m very happy that culture is forever upheld.“For your children the youths I’m very proud of them any day, anytime because I will never dissociate myself from them. All we want you to do is to properly reorientate them that disintegration does not pay anybody; they can use their energy for positive things in this Country. They can use their energy to do things that are mentally simulating; they should do away with hate speeches.”The monarch said it will profit the State more to draw youths closer, other than throwing them away.“It does not pay anybody to push the youths away, we believe that the youths will continue to make you proud, the youth of Abia state and Nigeria must stand together and rechanneled the course of their actions to a proper positive course to do things right, the name that has been condemned can obliviously be reloaded and be referred today as “Ingenuous people for brighter Nigeria”.“The youths of this Country are the future of this Country, the youth of country, is the heartbeat of this country, the energy of this country, I want to encourage you to open the door, bring them in and re-orientate them and let them know that their welfare is your concern, there is something that is bordering them for them to be crying like this, he said.Responding, Governor Ikpeazu who thanked the Ooni for his prayer for the State, said the Government had already initiated a process of reintegration of the youths in the State through an enlarged empowerment plan.He pointed out that such plan includes sending over 100 youths from the State to China to understudy the process of automated production of shoes and bags.