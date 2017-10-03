The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ​on Monday blast​ed​ Southeast governors, describing the​m​ as Hausa ​-Fulani ​puppets.

IPOB also​ added that on​ly​ Nigeria regards it as a terrorist organisation.





​It further denied ​that its members were planning to destroy some police stations in Aba, Abia State, saying the allegation was part of a plan hatched to arrest and detain more of her members.





A statement by IPOB ​spokesman, Emma Powerful, accused Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu of being part of the plan to kidnap and abduct innocent Biafrans under the pretext that they were the perpetrators of some heinous crimes in the city.





He said: “IPOB has never engaged in any crime of any sort from its inception to date. There is no police station that can claim to have received any complaint of lawlessness or crime allegedly committed by IPOB.





“Our rallies and evangelism are all done in full view of the public and well attended within communities with no single recorded adverse incident till date.





“IPOB has never been involved in any retaliatory attacks or killing of any human being because we believe, along with our ancient values, that life is a rare gift from God, which is not in the place of man to take.





“Igbo governors, who are essentially Hausa Fulani stooges in government houses across the South East are doing their damned best to turn global opinion against IPOB.





​”​However, civilized nations and countries around the world know that IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is not and can never be a terrorist organization.





“The APC government of Nigeria headed by President Muhammadu Buhari, in collaboration with Governors Dave Umahi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Willie Obiano and others, is making every effort to tarnish the impeccable global standing of IPOB.





“This latest evil plot, already perfected, is designed to legitimise even more brutal deaths, arrests, torture and detention without trial at the hands of Nigerian soldiers and police.





​”​Okezie Ikpeazu, in his jealousy fuelled vendetta against IPOB, has unwittingly turned hitherto peaceful Abia State to a killing field for blood thirsty Islamic Jihadists from Arewa North, who are hell bent on spreading Islam to every nook and cranny of Biafraland.





“IPOB is therefore calling on all conscientious and civilized men and women, lovers of freedom, the international community especially USA, EU, Britain, Russia and France, to intervene to stop this horrendous ethnic cleansing going on in Abia State, for the sake of humanity.





“The scale of killings going on is a tragedy of immense proportions and until the world brings this to a halt, injustice will continue to reign supreme in Nigeria.”