The Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has told the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is only attracted to those who have stolen items.
Mrs. Jonathan had petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to intervene in what she referred to as a witch-hunt.
She had accused the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, of bias and intimidation.
She asked Buhari to caution Magu.
Onochie, in a reaction on her twitter handle, @Laurestar, on Tuesday, told Mrs. Jonathan that the EFCC was only attracted to those who have stolen items.
She wrote, “Madam, under your admin, oops, your husband’s admin, perversion of the course of justice was standard. Under @MBuhari’s admin, it’s forbidden.
“Again, there must be something about you that attract @officialEFCC. EFCC is only attracted to those who have stolen items. Do you have?”
THIS "HIRED-TO-CHOP-BARK' woun't keep her traps shut, talking to a former first lady just like that. what is her pedigree. Except that she was picked from nowhere. What has her principal done to and about the former SGF who took hundreds of millions just to cut grass.ReplyDelete
My bros don't mind that mumu woman wey call herself PA to PMB . Last time she couldn't defend her Oga government for channels television. To talk better English na problem. Leave am make she dey mumu dey go like that .Delete
Are u telling me no body has looted under Buhari administration, or has there been no looters that ran to APC for cover, keep disgracing Ur family and urself, the truth has been lacked in all of u since this administration have taken over Nigeria very soon EFCC will start running after market women selling gari and beansReplyDelete
Are u telling me no body has looted under Buhari administration, or has there been no looters that ran to APC for cover, keep disgracing Ur family and urself, the truth has been lacked in all of u since this administration have taken over Nigeria very soon EFCC will start running after market women selling gari and beansReplyDelete