The Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has told the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is only attracted to those who have stolen items.Mrs. Jonathan had petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to intervene in what she referred to as a witch-hunt.She had accused the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, of bias and intimidation.She asked Buhari to caution Magu.Onochie, in a reaction on her twitter handle, @Laurestar, on Tuesday, told Mrs. Jonathan that the EFCC was only attracted to those who have stolen items.She wrote, “Madam, under your admin, oops, your husband’s admin, perversion of the course of justice was standard. Under @MBuhari’s admin, it’s forbidden.“Again, there must be something about you that attract @officialEFCC. EFCC is only attracted to those who have stolen items. Do you have?”