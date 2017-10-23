At least one person has been confirmed dead, with shops worth millions of naira looted and burnt following a clash between Muslims and Christian youth in Dan-Anacha, a town in Gassol local government area of Taraba State.An eyewitness, Mr. Titus Gowon told our correspondent on phone that trouble started at about 8:00pm on Sunday following a misunderstanding between Muslims and Christian youth at a brothel in the town.According to him, a Christian youth was sighted with a Muslim’s praying bead and was accosted by four Muslim boys who accused him of blasphemy, beat him up and handed him and his friend to the police for detention.He narrated that worried by their actions and why the police have to detain the two, some youth mobilised and went to the police station demanding for the release of the boys.“While at the police station, the Muslim boys in their numbers attacked them, leading to the escalation of the misunderstanding. More details soon