Following the arrest of two members of suspected member of the dreaded Boko Haram group in Ondo state, the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday, assured the people of the state adequate security of lives and properties.This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Mr Yemi Olowolabi, on behalf of the state government.The statement urged the people of the state to go about with their daily and legitimate business without any panic, saying “the state government is fully prepared to ensure that nothing tampers with the security of the people.”The Governor maintained that the confession made by the arrested Boko Haram kingpin should not be a cause for alarm or panic.He said the fact that Mohammed Bashir was apprehended at Isua Akoko in Akoko South East local government area of the state by security personnel before carrying out the dastardly act attested to the reality that government is on top of the security situationAkeredolu commended the security operatives in the state for their prompt action and being alive to their responsibilities of providing security to the people.