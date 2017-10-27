 Olamide Slams Out At Non-fan For Comparing Him To Iceprince | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
YBNL boss and rapper, Olamide who hardly responds to critics  was clearly not in the mood when this fan decided to run his mouth or rather  troll the ‘wo’ crooner.
The drama started when a twitter user with the moneka @isaacafin wrote: “Olamide will soon join ice prince to become an upcoming artiste”

Olamide clearly did not find this funny and blasted the heck out of the non-fan. See his tweets below:






Then the fan tried to down play his tweet but still Olamide was still not having it




