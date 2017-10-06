Former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, on Thursday in Ibadan described the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party as two spent parties that had misused their time in politics.Okupe spoke at the 2017 South-West stakeholders’ summit of the Accord Party in the city.He said, “The PDP and the APC are big trucks with old age and misuse has affected their relevance. Today, the PDP and the APC have expired as political parties. PDP as an automobile has spoilt its back axle while APC crankshaft has broken.”At the meeting, a former member of the House of Representatives, Bukola Ajaja, was presented with the flag of the party as the new leader of Accord Party in the state by the South-West Zonal Chairman, Kayode Ojo.While thanking members of the party for the trust they had in her, Ajaja said the party remained strong in the South-West.