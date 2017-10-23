Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has spoken again on the 2019 election and President Muhammadu Buhari’s rumored ambition.

He disclosed that he would support the president if he declared ambition to re-contest.





“I have so many windows open in 2019 as I wait for Mr. President to make his declaration, I want to be politically relevant and I have made the decision never to watch my country sink”, Okorocha told Sun.





“If President Buhari declares to run for the office again in 2019, I will support him, because the man has a character to develop Nigeria. He has a thick skin that we need.





“We have a faulty foundation and I see President Buhari as that man who can build the foundation that we need. But I don’t see him as someone who will build this nation with a fantastic finishing with nice furniture.





“He’s just going to build a solid foundation upon which success and prosperity for the land shall be accomplished. And that’s where people like me would come in.”





On agitation for Biafra by Igbo youths, Okorocha said it was unfortunate that they allowed themselves to be used by Nnamdi Kanu, whom he described as a ‘mad man’.





“These young men seeking relevance as a livelihood and to tell you how daft some people can be, any mad man can just rise one day and lead a senseless agitation and he’d get followers.





“Even the way IPOB was handled by the government wasn’t right. I kept telling the government that this young man, Kanu Nnamdi, is inconsequential in the matter- treat him like who he really is.





“But now he’d been given some national attention branding the whole Igbo as IPOB members and it’s the reason for the quit notice some gave our people in the North. The matter is laughable. You cannot imagine me, Rochas being asked by IPOB that let’s go to war and I follow.





“That’s the greatest insult to people of the east. Even if you come today and start a church you name





‘Kill Every Human Being Church’, some people will still join you. There are always people for everything you do. I would have handled it differently.”